Nelly Furtado announced as host of 2024 Juno Awards

Singer Nelly Furtado is pictured in Toronto as she promotes her new album "The Ride" on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Furtado’s pop music comeback continues with the singer stepping up to host the 2024 Juno Awards.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2023 9:23 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 9:26 am.

Nelly Furtado’s pop music comeback continues with the singer stepping up to host the 2024 Juno Awards.

Organizers have named the “I’m Like a Bird” hitmaker MC of next year’s celebration of Canadian music, set to take place in Halifax.

It will be the second time Furtado oversees the televised bash, following her stint at the 2007 Junos in Saskatoon where she won five awards including album of the year and artist of the year.

The Victoria native is in the midst of a return to the spotlight after several years of laying low. Recently, she appeared as a vocalist on “Eat Your Man,” a club track by Dom Dolla, and in the upbeat pop single “Keep Going Up,” with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.

The Junos also announced that hip-hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes is set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, becoming the first rapper to receive the career achievement honour.

Calgary sisters Tegan and Sara will receive the humanitarian award from actor Elliot Page for their work as advocates for the LGBTQ+ community. The Juno Awards will air March 24 on CBC.

The first round of Junos performers announced include Furtado, Maestro Fresh Wes, Toronto rock quartet the Beaches and Montreal singer Charlotte Cardin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press

