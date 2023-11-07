Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza

Palestinian Canadians from across the GTA came together Tuesday to share stories of their loved ones and their struggle to get out of the Gaza Strip, especially those stuck in the north.

The press conference organized by Concerned Canadians with Family in Gaza also called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call for a ceasefire. It comes as the first Canadians were allowed to leave.

Many of those who spoke up did not share their last name.

Samah’s father was on vacation, visiting family in Gaza City when the Hamas attack on Israel happened on a month ago Tuesday and the war began. “My father had to watch my cousin get killed in an airstrike … 16 members of that family got killed in one airstrike,” said Samah.

She said the only way he can make it out is to travel on foot through checkpoints, airstrike, and possible ground battles.

“I heard today that they can’t even carry luggage with them, they can’t carry anything, they have to have their hands up once they get to a point and then they have to walk six kilometres on foot. A 73-year-old on foot with his hands up and stuff on his back … it’s a death sentence,” shared Samah.

She said her family has exhausted every possible means to contact the government for help. “From Global Affairs, we are calling it every day to the Canadian Embassy in Egypt to Ministry of Foreign Affairs to our local MPs, every day on the phone. We are not sleeping … We tried everything. Nothing.”

Rana’s husband is a Canadian doctor who’s also trapped in the North. She said he was there visiting family but has spent the last month working tirelessly in the hospitals and is still waiting for the green light from Ottawa to head to the border.

“He’s upholding our nation’s values of compassion and courage is doing that. Yet despite of that, despite his bravery, my daughters, my friends, our community and I are living a nightmare every single night.”

“Every phone call is a tight rope walk between hope and despair, never knowing if this will be our last exchange,” said Rana.

She also fears he won’t survive the journey south. “My own family members, my cousins tried to cross for safety and now we have nothing to know about them. They have vanished. The situation has spiraled from dire to down right impossible.”

“Day by day, the efforts to evacuate Canadians have been met with obstacles and failures,” Rana added.

Even with the first cohort of Canadians crossing over into Egypt Tuesday, it brings little hope to those who have loved ones still waiting to leave.

This group has a list of demands including an immediate ceasefire and said the evacuation process is riddled with failures.

“The prime minister’s office should take direct control of the evacuation efforts to ensure the safety and expedited return of all Canadians that a demand that’s a demand,” shared Noora, who has family in Gaza.

“I call on my Canadian government to make a difference to rectify what they have done. Canada is among the last last foreign passport holders to leave Gaza, why? Shame on you,” said Samah.

An approved evacuation list from the General Authority for Border Crossings in Gaza lists about 80 people connected to Canada who have been granted permission to leave through the Rafah border crossing.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Monday the Israeli military has assured Canada that more than 400 of its citizens will be able to cross “in the coming days” and added that three have already escaped with a third party, though they offered no further details.

With files from The Canadian Press