Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive, just north of Highway 401, around 6:20 a.m. after getting reports that a pedestrian was struck.

Paramedics confirm a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver involved in the crash initially left the scene but has since returned.

The intersection of Kipling and Ronson is closed for the investigation.