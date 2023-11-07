Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Posted November 7, 2023 9:28 am.
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive, just north of Highway 401, around 6:20 a.m. after getting reports that a pedestrian was struck.
Paramedics confirm a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver involved in the crash initially left the scene but has since returned.
The intersection of Kipling and Ronson is closed for the investigation.