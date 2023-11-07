Russian troops shoot and kill a Georgian civilian near the breakaway province of South Ossetia

By The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2023 4:07 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 4:27 pm.

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Russian troops stationed in Georgia’s breakaway province of South Ossetia shot and killed a Georgian civilian near the line of control in what the Georgian authorities denounced as “the most heinous act.”

The encounter reflected the continuing tensions in the region after the 2008 Russian-Georgian war, which ended with Moscow recognizing South Ossetia and another Georgian province, Abkhazia, as independent states and beefing up its military presence there.

Most nations of the world consider both breakaway regions to be parts of Georgia, a former Soviet republic.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in a statement that a Russian soldier killed a Georgian citizen Monday while trying to illegally detain him near the village of Kirbali.

“This incident reaffirms the dire security situation on the ground and bears witness to the severe consequences of occupation,” he said. He added that “all relevant mechanisms have been set in motion, and international partners are duly informed.”

There was no immediate comment from Russian officials or the separatist authorities in South Ossetia.

Garibashvili said work was underway to ensure the prompt release of another Georgian citizen who was illegally detained by Russian forces.

“We urge the international community to duly assess and respond to the incident and call on the occupation regime’s representatives to cooperate with all parties in order to identify and punish the culprit,” Garibashvili said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

4h ago

Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza
Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza

Palestinian Canadians from across the GTA came together Tuesday to share stories of their loved ones and their struggle to get out of the Gaza Strip, especially those stuck in the north. The press...

2m ago

Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto
Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime and have charged a man with assault following a rally held in the city's downtown core over the weekend. Authorities were called to the Yonge...

3h ago

Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto
Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and...

4h ago

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

4h ago

Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza
Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza

Palestinian Canadians from across the GTA came together Tuesday to share stories of their loved ones and their struggle to get out of the Gaza Strip, especially those stuck in the north. The press...

2m ago

Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto
Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime and have charged a man with assault following a rally held in the city's downtown core over the weekend. Authorities were called to the Yonge...

3h ago

Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto
Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.

19h ago

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.
1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.
2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.
1:59
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers

Mubarak Mosque in Brampton hosted a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate Muslim and Indigenous soldiers who fought for our freedom during World War I and World War II. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos