SIU investigating death of man after he was bitten by OPP police dog

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the death of a 45-year-old man after he was bitten by a police dog during an arrest in Midland.

Police first encountered the man on October 13 after officers responded to a gun-related call involving two men in Midland.

“One man fled and an OPP police service dog located and bit the man,” the SIU said in a release Tuesday.

Police say the man died on November 5 in hospital. An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

No further information was released.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.