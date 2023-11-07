Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime and have charged a man with assault following a rally held in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and Davenport Road area on Sunday, Nov. 5, for reports of violent behaviour.

It’s alleged the victim was in the area of a demonstration near Yonge Street and Bloor Street and had a keffiyeh around his arm. A keffiyeh is a traditional headdress worn by men from parts of the Middle East, and the black and white chequered keffiyeh has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

Police said the victim and accused became involved in a verbal dispute, leading to the accused assaulting the victim by spraying them with a substance believed to be pepper spray.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Police confirmed the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Investigators charged 36-year-old Brandon Stier with assault with a weapon. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2024.

Protesters voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip gathered at rallies in more than two dozen cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke out last month.

In Toronto, tens of thousands of Palestinian supporters lined University Avenue outside the U.S. consulate, carrying flags and signs with a clear message that a ceasefire is needed.