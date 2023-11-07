Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto

People hold a sit in on Bay St during a march for Gaza rally in support of Palestine in Toronto, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 7, 2023 1:21 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 1:39 pm.

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime and have charged a man with assault following a rally held in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

Authorities were called to the Yonge Street and Davenport Road area on Sunday, Nov. 5, for reports of violent behaviour.

It’s alleged the victim was in the area of a demonstration near Yonge Street and Bloor Street and had a keffiyeh around his arm. A keffiyeh is a traditional headdress worn by men from parts of the Middle East, and the black and white chequered keffiyeh has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

Police said the victim and accused became involved in a verbal dispute, leading to the accused assaulting the victim by spraying them with a substance believed to be pepper spray.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Police confirmed the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Investigators charged 36-year-old Brandon Stier with assault with a weapon. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2024.

Protesters voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip gathered at rallies in more than two dozen cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke out last month.

In Toronto, tens of thousands of Palestinian supporters lined University Avenue outside the U.S. consulate, carrying flags and signs with a clear message that a ceasefire is needed.

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

1h ago

Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto
Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and...

1h ago

Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas
Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas

A woman in her 80s is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dundas Street East near Bond Street just after...

1h ago

Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof
Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof. Emergency crews were called to...

6h ago

