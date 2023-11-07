Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot to death at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s east end on Monday.

Police say Mark Riley, 24, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene inside the apartment building in the Kingston and Galloway roads area.

Officers were called to the complex for reports of a shooting at around 12:40 p.m.

A second man was found in the area suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

An officer on scene said Monday that the injured man is a suspect and is in police custody at hospital, but at this point “his medical needs are taking precedent.”

Police have not yet announced any charges and can’t say if any other suspects are outstanding.