Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and Dundonald Street area at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1.

It’s alleged an unknown man walked past and struck the woman in the face for what investigators labelled as unknown reasons. He then fled the area.

Police did not disclose the severity of the woman’s injuries.

The male suspect is described as being in his 20s, with a thin build, mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a Blue Jays hat and black clothing.

Images of the suspect were released.