US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2023 12:01 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 12:12 pm.

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Dirty Thirty by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

3. A Fire in the Flesh: A Flesh and Fire Novel by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

4. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery Books)

5. The Secret by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Exchange by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

9. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Unabridged) by David Grann (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The Exchange: After The Firm (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Dirty Thirty (Unabridged) by Janet Evanovich (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

10. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

18m ago

Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto
Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and...

16m ago

Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas
Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas

A woman in her 80s is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dundas Street East near Bond Street just after...

16m ago

Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof
Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof. Emergency crews were called to...

4h ago

Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

19h ago

Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.

20h ago

An opportunity to commemorate death and grief
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief

The Good Mourning Festival is back to offer Torontonians a space to share in experiences of death and grief while also celebrating Mexican and Latin American culture.

20h ago

Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers

Mubarak Mosque in Brampton hosted a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate Muslim and Indigenous soldiers who fought for our freedom during World War I and World War II. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

