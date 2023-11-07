Virginia’s governor declares a state of emergency as firefighters battle wildfires

This photo provided by Virginia Department of Forestry shows the fire breached a spot in the containment lines and is slowly expanding into Shenandoah National Park and The Rapidan Tract of the Rapidan Wildlife Management Area on Nov. 5, 2023. The state Department of Forestry said a wildfire near Madison County has led officials to encourage some residents to evacuate as crews work to stop the blaze from spreading. That fire had burned nearly 2,500 acres (1,012 hectares) on Sunday, but no structures have been affected and firefighters were installing additional fire lines to maintain that, the agency said. (Virginia Department of Forestry via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2023 2:20 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 2:26 pm.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Tuesday as firefighters responded to two wildfires that amid dry conditions and high winds.

The declaration allows Virginia to mobilize additional resources, staff and equipment to help with the response, the governor’s office said in a news release. The operation involves the Virginia National Guard, the Department of Forestry, the Department of Emergency Management and other agencies.

The Quaker Run Fire in Madison County and the Tuggles Gap fire in Patrick County broke containment lines over the weekend, and officials said additional resources are required to contain these fires and respond to any additional fires.

Virginia’s fall fire season runs through Nov. 30, but officials said drought conditions have made these fires challenging to contain.

A state of emergency was also declared in a western North Carolina community where a wildfire burned hundreds of acres and threatened homes. Crews are fighting several separate blazes in forested areas of Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky as wide swaths of those states face moderate to severe drought condition s and warmer than normal temperatures.

The Associated Press


