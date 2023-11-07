WeWork seeking to exit some Canadian locations as part of bankruptcy filings

The WeWork logo appears on a building exterior in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, marking a stunning fall for the office sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2023 1:29 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 1:42 pm.

TORONTO — WeWork is seeking an early exit of several Canadian leases as part of bankruptcy proceedings for the once high-flying office sharing company.

Filings show the company is looking to get out of two leases in Toronto, two in Vancouver, and one in Burnaby, B.C. as part of its efforts to improve its balance sheet.

The five Canadian locations make up a small portion of the 69 total leases it sought permission to leave early, with most in New York.

The company said in a late Monday announcement that it had a deal in place with the majority of its stakeholders to “drastically reduce” its debt as it works to reduce its commercial office lease portfolio. 

It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, with plans to also file recognition proceedings in Canada, according to Monday’s announcement.

WeWork locations outside of the U.S. and Canada will not be affected by the proceedings, the company said, as well as franchisees worldwide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

-With files from Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

1h ago

Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto
Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime and have charged a man with assault following a rally held in the city's downtown core over the weekend. Authorities were called to the Yonge...

47m ago

Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto
Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and...

1h ago

Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas
Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas

A woman in her 80s is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dundas Street East near Bond Street just after...

1h ago

