Wisconsin GOP proposes ticket fee, smaller state contribution to Brewers stadium repair plan

By Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2023 2:31 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 2:42 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans in the Wisconsin state Senate proposed tweaks Tuesday to their plan to help fund repairs to the Milwaukee Brewers stadium that would scale back the state’s contribution by about $35 million and impose a surcharge on tickets to non-baseball events.

The Legislature’s finance committee was set to vote on the changes Wednesday. Approval could set up a floor vote in the Senate as early as next week.

The Brewers contend that their stadium, American Family Field, needs extensive repairs. The team argues that the stadium’s glass outfield doors, seats and concourses should be replaced and that luxury suites and the video scoreboard need upgrades. The stadium’s signature retractable roof, fire suppression systems, parking lots, elevators and escalators need work as well, according to the team.

Team officials have hinted the Brewers might leave Milwaukee if they don’t get public money for the repairs.

The state Assembly last month approved a plan that calls for the state to contribute $411 million and the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to contribute a combined $135 million. The Brewers have said they would contribute $100 million to repairs and extend their lease at the stadium through 2050 in exchange for the public funds. The lease extension would keep Major League Baseball in its smallest market for another 27 years.

Sen. Dan Feyen released an amendment Tuesday to the Assembly plan that would reduce the state’s payout by about $35 million. His proposal would impose a $2 ticket surcharge on non-baseball events at the stadium, such as concerts or monster truck shows. Luxury suite users would face an $8 ticket surcharge for non-baseball events. The team’s rent payments would also increase by $13.6 million between 2024 and 2050.

The amendment further calls for a biennial financial audit of the stadium district that administers public funding for American Family Field through 2050.

Feyen declined to comment on the amendment as he left a Senate floor session Tuesday afternoon. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Senate Republicans planned to discuss the amendment in caucus Tuesday afternoon but declined further comment.

A spokesperson for the Brewers had no immediate comment.

Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

2h ago

Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto
Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime and have charged a man with assault following a rally held in the city's downtown core over the weekend. Authorities were called to the Yonge...

2h ago

Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto
Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and...

2h ago

Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas
Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas

A woman in her 80s is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dundas Street East near Bond Street just after...

3h ago

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

2h ago

Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto
Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime and have charged a man with assault following a rally held in the city's downtown core over the weekend. Authorities were called to the Yonge...

2h ago

Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto
Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and...

2h ago

Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas
Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas

A woman in her 80s is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dundas Street East near Bond Street just after...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

22h ago

1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.

23h ago

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.
1:59
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers

Mubarak Mosque in Brampton hosted a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate Muslim and Indigenous soldiers who fought for our freedom during World War I and World War II. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:14
Canadians still waiting to evacuate Gaza as bombs fall
Canadians still waiting to evacuate Gaza as bombs fall

Canadians desperate to get out of Gaza are still waiting for a window to escape. Caryn Ceolin with when hundreds of foreigners, stranded at a closed border as bombs fall, could get to the other side.
More Videos