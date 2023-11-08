5 Republicans will take the stage in Miami, while Trump holds a rally nearby. Follow live updates

Photographers check out the stage during a walk through, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, for the third Republican presidential debate in Miami. Five hopefuls will participate in the debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, according to the Republican National Committee. They are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 4:07 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 4:13 pm.

Five candidates will take the stage at a whittled-down third Republican presidential debate in Miami as front-runner Donald Trump holds his own event a short drive away.

What to know

What to watch during the Republican debate

How to tune in for the third GOP presidential debate

Trump looks to upstage the debate with a rally targeting South Florida’s Cuban community

Debate will focus on Israel and foreign policy — and who can beat Trump

Scott hosting Jewish high school and college students at debate

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war is sure to feature in discussion during Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate, and Sen. Tim Scott is bringing with him some students who might be particularly interested.

Scott’s campaign says the South Carolina Republican is hosting more than 20 Jewish students from the University of South Carolina, University of Miami and a local South Florida high school at the debate.

The Republican Jewish Coalition is one of the partners for Miami’s debate. Scott was among the GOP contenders who addressed the coalition’s leadership summit in Las Vegas.

Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are taking part in the Wednesday night event.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

3h ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to a February 2022 targeted shooting that left another man injured in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were...

10m ago

Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti
Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti

Citing a notable rise in hate crimes, the Toronto police force, backed by Chief Myron Demkiw, has launched an online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti in their neighbourhoods. In...

2h ago

