Anuja Varghese wins Governor General’s literary award for fiction

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2023 7:04 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 7:26 am.

TORONTO — Anuja Varghese has won the Governor General’s Literary Award for fiction for her debut short story collection.

She took home the $25,000 prize for “Chrysalis,” a collection that blends elements of Hindu folklore with modern diasporic life.

The book, published by House of Anansi Press, is also nominated for the Writers’ Trust’s Dayne Ogilvie Prize for LGBTQ2S+ Emerging Writers.

The Governor General’s Awards, founded in 1936, are among the country’s oldest literary honours.

English and French awards are handed out in seven categories with the winners receiving $25,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, which administers the prizes.

This year’s non-fiction prize went to Kyo Maclear for “Unearthing: A Story of Tangled Love and Family Secrets,” a memoir published by Knopf Canada about the author’s discovery that the dad who raised her was not her biological father.

Hannah Green won the poetry award for her debut collection, “Xanax Cowboy,” published by House of Anansi Press.

Other winners include “William Shakespeareʼs As You Like It: A Radical Retelling” by Cliff Cardinal in the drama category, “The Probability of Everything” by Sarah Everett in young people’s literature, text, and Jack Wong’s “When You Can Swim” in the young people’s illustrated books category.

Peter McCambridge won the French-to-English translation prize for “Rosa’s Very Own Personal Revolution,” a translation of “La logeuse” by Éric Dupont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

45m ago

Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer
Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer

The province of Ontario says it is considering a new job-protected leave that would "ensure employees who receive a diagnosis of cancer or other diseases will have the peace of mind that their job will...

2h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by a...

4m ago

Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction
Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction

The City of Toronto is accelerating construction on a portion of Bloor Street West downtown, but for drivers, it means a major closure until the end of the year. Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the westbound...

2h ago

Top Stories

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

45m ago

Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer
Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer

The province of Ontario says it is considering a new job-protected leave that would "ensure employees who receive a diagnosis of cancer or other diseases will have the peace of mind that their job will...

2h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by a...

4m ago

Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction
Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction

The City of Toronto is accelerating construction on a portion of Bloor Street West downtown, but for drivers, it means a major closure until the end of the year. Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the westbound...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

14h ago

2:36
Divisive Queen Elizabeth statue unveiled outside legislature
Divisive Queen Elizabeth statue unveiled outside legislature

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth is drawing mixed reaction at Queen's Park. Richard Southern with the price tag for taxpayers and the response from Indigenous communities.

14h ago

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.
2:50
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser is trying to help raise awareness about lung cancer and help Canadians beat the odds against the deadly disease.

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos