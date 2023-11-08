B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter, repatriated from Syrian camp granted peace bond

Kimberly Polman, centre, is released from custody at provincial court, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Thursday, October 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2023 6:14 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 7:26 pm.

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A judge has placed a terrorism peace bond on a British Columbia woman who was repatriated to Canada last year from a Syrian prison camp after she married an ISIS fighter.

Chilliwack provincial court Judge Kristen Mundstock has ruled Kimberly Polman must follow several conditions while under bond, including reporting to a parole officer, remaining at her current Squamish, B.C., address, wearing electronic supervision equipment and not leaving the province. 

The order also includes conditions that Polman have no contact with several people, such as her ex-husband, that she have no access to driving a vehicle except an electronic bike and that she not communicate with anyone suspected to be involved in terrorism.

“You must not possess any knives or any other sharp-bladed instrument used, designed to be used, or intended to be used to cut things,” the order said of another condition facing Polman. “The exceptions are: A. You can possess a knife when preparing and eating food. B. You can possess these items inside the place where you live and regularly sleep.

“You shall not possess any information, electronic or otherwise, that explains how to make or use an explosive substance.”

The court order is effective as of Tuesday and will last for eight months. 

Polman and another woman were returned to Canada in October 2022 from the detention camp in Syria that is holding mostly women and children who were rounded up after the fall of the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, an al-Qaida splinter group. 

She was arrested on her return to Canada but had been out on bail pending the bond decision, which if breached could result in a prison sentence.

Oumaima Chouay, who returned to Canada at the same time as Polman, was granted bail in January in Quebec, after being charged with leaving the country to participate in the activity of a terrorist group, providing property or services for terrorism purposes and conspiracy to participate in the activity of a terrorist group.

The return of Polman and Chouay was organized by Global Affairs Canada, with assistance from the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and the United States.

Another four Canadian women and 10 children landed in Montreal in April after being held for years at a prison camp in Syria. Three of the women were arrested upon arrival, while the fourth was not detained.

As of April, about 10,000 of the detainees in Syrian camps are foreign nationals from more than 60 countries, and Kurdish forces that control the region where the camps are located have asked those countries to repatriate their citizens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

59m ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

6h ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

1h ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to a February 2022 targeted shooting that left another man injured in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were...

3h ago

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

59m ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

6h ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

1h ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to a February 2022 targeted shooting that left another man injured in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

6h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

6h ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.
More Videos