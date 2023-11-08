Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say

FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden administration has chosen a location for a new FBI headquarters in Maryland, people familiar with the selection said Wednesday, choosing the site over one in Virginia following a sharp competition between the two states. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) Cliff Owen

By Lindsay Whitehurst And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 7:21 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 8:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has chosen a location for a new FBI headquarters in Maryland, people familiar with the selection said Wednesday as the suburban Washington location was selected over nearby Virginia following a sharp competition between the two states.

The site is planned for Greenbelt, about 13 miles (20 kilometers) northeast of Washington, two people familiar with the process told The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans ahead of an announcement.

Consideration for a new headquarters has been going on for more than a decade, and in recent months the FBI has expressed concern about the site selection process. News of the choice brought frustrated criticism from Virginia leaders.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia told reporters he had not been officially notified of the selection, but if true, “it would be evidence of gross political interference in an established GSA process that both states went through and it would be frankly more reminiscent of the tactics from the last administration.” GSA is the General Services Administration, and its responsibilities include handling government real estate.

In a joint statement with Sen. Tim Kaine, he said he was disappointed that the “clear case” for Virginia, home to the FBI Academy in Quantico, was set aside.

Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, on the other hand, said the location in his state was ideal because of access to mass transit and because the cost to taxpayers would be significantly less there.

“We’re very happy about this location. We’ve got a lot more work to do,” Cardin said. The choice was first reported by The Washington Post.

In a joint statement, Maryland’s elected leaders applauded the decision and said their push to bring the FBI headquarters there was “never about politics” and the new facility would meet a “dire, longstanding need for a new consolidated headquarters.”

Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore argued in recent months that building it there would be fast, save taxpayers $1 billion and meet equity goals raised by President Joe Biden, with a location in the majority-Black Prince George’s County.

He raised transparency concerns about the process, including extra weight abruptly given in 2022 to the proximity of the academy.

Virginia leaders, including Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, argued that along with the academy the state has also welcomed Amazon and other big companies in recent years.

In July, the GSA announced changes in criteria for choosing the new location, boosting two potential places in Maryland. The new criteria raised the weight given to cost and social equity concerns to 20% each and proximity to the FBI Academy to 25%, down from 35%.

Plans to replace the FBI’s roughly five-decade-old J. Edgar Hoover Building, where nets surround the facility to protect pedestrians from falling debris, have been under discussion for 15 years. Momentum stalled at one point while Donald Trump was president, with discussion centering on rebuilding on the existing site in Washington.

Two other finalists were Springfield, Virginia, and Landover, Maryland. About 7,500 jobs are connected to the facility.

___

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking, Brian Witte and John Raby contributed to this report.

Lindsay Whitehurst And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios
Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios

Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt. The...

6m ago

Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage
Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at an indoor parking garage near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East on Wednesday night that's reportedly injured one person. Officers were called to the...

28m ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

16m ago

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Top Stories

Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios
Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios

Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt. The...

6m ago

Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage
Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at an indoor parking garage near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East on Wednesday night that's reportedly injured one person. Officers were called to the...

28m ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

16m ago

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

7h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

8h ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.
More Videos