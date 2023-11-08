Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Investigators are searching for 33-year-old Nakeem Jamar Johnson of Vaughan, Ont., who is wanted Canada-wide. He's sought on several charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and numerous firearm and drug tracking offences, including 44 counts of the possession of a prohibited device.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 8, 2023 4:11 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 4:14 pm.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to a February 2022 targeted shooting that left another man injured in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police were called to the Queen Street East and Rutherford Road area just after 10:30 p.m. on February 3, 2022, for reports of a shooting.

Officers located a 33-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds, resulting in serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police later determined that the shooting was targeted.

In an update from investigators on Wednesday, police said an investigation dubbed Project Journey was launched into this shooting. To date, six people have been arrested.

Authorities also said the investigation has led to the seizure of five firearms, 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, and quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigators are searching for 33-year-old Nakeem Jamar Johnson of Vaughan, Ont., who is wanted Canada-wide. He’s sought on several charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and numerous firearm and drug tracking offences, including 44 counts of the possession of a prohibited device.

Johnson is described as Black, five-foot-six and 160 pounds, with short black hair, a black beard, and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and investigators said if located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Nakeem Jamar Johnson
Investigators are searching for 33-year-old Nakeem Jamar Johnson of Vaughan, Ont., who is wanted Canada-wide. Photo: Peel Regional Police.
