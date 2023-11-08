CMA Awards set to honor country’s superstars and emerging acts and pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett

FILE - Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The CMA Awards are back Wednesday to honor the top artists in country music, with Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde and Morgan Wallen among the performers. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 12:06 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 12:12 am.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CMA Awards are back Wednesday to honor the top artists in country music, with Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde and Morgan Wallen among the acts hitting the stage.

Wilson is the leading nominee for the second year in a row, competing for entertainer of the year along with Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs.

Stapleton, Dan + Shay and the War and Treaty are among the performers scheduled to take the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The show airs live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the ceremony, which will feature a musical tribute to the late singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

Wilson is up for nine awards, including her collaborations with HARDY (“Wait in the Truck”) and Jelly Roll (“Save Me.”)

Rapper-turned-singer Jelly Roll, who earlier this year topped the CMT Music Awards, has five nominations, including best new artist.

Other best new artist nominees are Zach Bryan, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney and Hailey Whitters.

More than 30 years after she won two Grammy Awards for “Fast Car,” Tracy Champman could win a song of the year trophy at the CMA Awards thanks to Luke Combs’ cover.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

12h ago

Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex
Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot to death at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s east end on Monday. Police say Mark Riley, 24, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the...

6h ago

Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025
Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025

The replacement security barrier outside Union Station was supposed to be finished by City of Toronto crews in 2023.

5h ago

Whitby Mayor won't use strong mayor powers to end garbage strike
Whitby Mayor won't use strong mayor powers to end garbage strike

Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy says she won't use strong mayor powers to end a weeks-long labour disruption that's halted garbage pickup and affected other city services. In an update Tuesday, Roy released...

3h ago

