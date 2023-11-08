Bus carrying crew for Shania Twain concert crashes on icy highway in Saskatchewan

WOLSELEY, Sask. — Members of Shania Twain’s concert production crew were on a bus that crashed today on an icy highway in southeast Saskatchewan.

The music star’s management company, Maverick, says in a statement that the bus and a truck from her “Queen of Me” tour were in the crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Wolseley.

It says the vehicles had been driving between Winnipeg, where Twain had a show Tuesday night, and Saskatoon.

Twain was not on the bus.

Dwayne Stone, the fire chief for the nearby town of Grenfell, says firefighters were called out to the scene, where the bus had rolled onto its side.

Stone says they used an emergency hatch in the roof of the bus and took out windows in order to get to the 13 people stuck inside.

Stone says the people were taken to a nearby hospital and none of their injuries were life-threatening.

The Canadian Press



