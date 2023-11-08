Cronos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 9:04 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 9:12 am.

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRON

The Associated Press

