English Montreal school board sues after it’s forced to communicate in French only

People take part in a demonstration against Bill 96 in Montreal, Saturday, May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2023 12:11 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 12:12 pm.

MONTREAL — The English Montreal School Board says it will take the Quebec government to court over strict language rules requiring the board to communicate exclusively in French.

The board says it will file the motion in Quebec Superior Court today after it received a warning about its internal communications from the province’s language watchdog — Office québécois de la langue française.

It says the watchdog has interpreted the new language law — known as Bill 96 — to mean that English school boards must correspond with commissioners, principals and parents in French only.

The Montreal board — the largest English school board in the province — says that the interpretation is shocking and would place an undue burden on staff.

Bill 96 was adopted in May 2022 and most of its provisions came into effect in June 2023.

The EMSB has also brought one of several constitutional challenges to numerous other provisions of Bill 96.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

47m ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

15m ago

Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl
Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl

A Toronto man is facing drug-related charges after Niagara police say they located over 100 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Officers were on patrol in the King Street and Third...

16m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

3m ago

