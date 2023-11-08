Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz wins National Business Book Award

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has won the National Business Book Award this year. Poloz delivers a keynote address to a business conference, Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2023 2:30 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 2:42 pm.

TORONTO — Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has won the National Business Book Award this year.

Poloz was nominated for a book called “The Next Age of Uncertainty: How the World Can Adapt to a Riskier Future.’

The book talks about how the Bank of Canada works and why it does what it does. 

He takes home a $30,000 prize with the award.

Poloz served as governor of the Canadian central bank from 2013 to 2020.

The other finalists for the award were a memoir by Wes Hall, who is the founder of BlackNorth Initiative, and a compilation of first-person essays on leadership during the pandemic that was edited by Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Willis and Greenhill Canada investment banker Steve Mayer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press

