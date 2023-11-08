Former top prosecutor for Baltimore declines to testify at her perjury trial

FILE - Maryland State Attorney for Baltimore City Marilyn Mosby speaks during a news conference on Oct. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. The former top Baltimore prosecutor lied about her finances during the COVID-19 pandemic to improperly access retirement funds that she used to buy two homes in Florida, a federal prosecutor said Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at the start of Marilyn Mosby's perjury trial. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 11:26 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 11:43 am.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal jury is expected to hear attorneys’ closing arguments on Wednesday in the perjury trial of a former top prosecutor for the city of Baltimore.

Marilyn Mosby, who served two terms as state’s attorney for Baltimore, declined to testify before her attorneys rested their case on the third day of her trial.

Prosecutors said Mosby lied about the finances of a side business to improperly access retirement funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, using the money to buy two Florida homes. Mosby’s attorneys said she legally obtained and spent the money.

Mosby gained a national profile for prosecuting Baltimore police officers after Freddie Gray, a Black man, died in police custody in 2015, which was Mosby’s first year in office. His death led to riots and protests in the city. None of the officers were convicted.

A grand jury indicted Mosby on two counts of perjury before a Democratic primary challenger defeated her last year.

Mosby’s 2022 indictment accused her of improperly accessing retirement funds by falsely claiming that the pandemic harmed a travel-oriented business that she had formed. She used the withdrawals as down payments to buy a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

Prosecutors argued that Mosby wasn’t entitled to access the funds under provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. They said her business, Mahogany Elite Enterprises, had no clients or revenue and didn’t sustain any “adverse financial consequences” from the pandemic.

“This case is about a lawyer and a public servant who placed her own selfish interests above the truth,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Delaney told jurors on Monday during the trial’s opening statements.

Mosby made separate withdrawals of $40,000 and $50,000 from the city retirement plan. Prosecutors say the money in the account is held in trust and belongs to the city until a plan participant is eligible to make a withdrawal.

One of Mosby’s lawyers said she was legally entitled to withdraw the money and spend it however she wanted. Mosby told the truth when she certified on paperwork that the pandemic devastated her business, said the defense attorney, Maggie Grace.

“This case is about a three-page form and what was in Marilyn Mosby’s mind when she completed that form,” Grace told jurors.

A. Scott Bolden, a lawyer who initially represented Mosby but later withdrew from the case, has described the charges as “bogus” and claimed the case is “rooted in personal, political and racial animus.”

During her tenure as state’s attorney, Mosby gained national recognition for her progressive policies and became a lightning rod for criticism from those who thought she went too far. Among other high-profile decisions, Mosby stopped prosecuting certain low-level crimes, a practice her successor has reversed.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby agreed to move Mosby’s trial from Baltimore to Greenbelt, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C.

Mosby’s attorneys argued that she couldn’t get a fair trial in Baltimore after years of negative media coverage. Prosecutors opposed the venue change, saying Mosby had sought and encouraged coverage of the case.

___

Associated Press writer Lea Skene in Baltimore contributed to this report.

Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

Police are on the hunt for a teen on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

updated

14m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

3h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in the city's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by...

2h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station
Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station

A man is wanted by Toronto police following the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside an elevator at a TTC subway station. Authorities responded to a sexual assault that occurred at Sherbourne Subway...

47m ago

Top Stories

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

Police are on the hunt for a teen on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

updated

14m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

3h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in the city's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by...

2h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station
Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station

A man is wanted by Toronto police following the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside an elevator at a TTC subway station. Authorities responded to a sexual assault that occurred at Sherbourne Subway...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

16h ago

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

17h ago

2:36
Divisive Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled outside legislature
Divisive Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled outside legislature

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II is drawing mixed reaction at Queen's Park. Richard Southern with the price tag for taxpayers and the response from Indigenous communities.

2h ago

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.
2:50
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser is trying to help raise awareness about lung cancer and help Canadians beat the odds against the deadly disease.

More Videos