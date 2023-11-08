Handful of Virginia races that will determine Democratic edge in both chambers remain uncalled

People vote in the election at a polling place at Alexandria City Hall, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sarah Rankin, The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 11:10 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 11:42 am.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Only a handful of ultra-competitive Virginia legislative races remained undecided late Wednesday morning, after Democrats won enough contests to take control of both the House and Senate in a blow for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

After Republican Tara Durant prevailed over Democrat Joel Griffin and independent Monica Gary in a northern Virginia Senate race, only one seat in that chamber was too early to call, along with two in the House of Delegates.

Those contests will determine the final margins in each chamber.

Democrats, who centered their message to voters around protecting abortion rights, won at least 21 seats in the 40-seat Senate and at least 51 in the 100-member House of Delegates.

“Governor Youngkin and Virginia Republicans did everything they could to take total control of state government, but the people of the Commonwealth rejected them,” Susan Swecker, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, said in a statement.

Senate Republicans conceded late Tuesday that Democrats had taken that chamber’s majority. House Republicans had not issued any kind of statement as of mid-morning Wednesday.

Also uncalled by The Associated Press Wednesday morning was the Tidewater matchup between Democratic incumbent Monty Mason and his GOP challenger, Danny Diggs.

Diggs issued a statement claiming victory, but Mason’s campaign said he was still waiting for final votes to come in.

In the House, Republican David Owen held a narrow lead over Democrat Susanna Gibson in a suburban Richmond race that drew significant attention after revelations that Gibson engaged in sex acts with her husband on a pornographic website. But the margin left the race too early to call.

And in a competitive race south of Richmond uncalled by the AP, Republican incumbent Kim Taylor held a narrow lead over Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams. Taylor declared victory, but Adams said her campaign was waiting for every vote to be counted.

All 140 General Assembly seats were on the ballot in this year’s hard-fought campaign cycle. Democrats’ path to the majority ran through mostly suburban districts in Hampton Roads, and central and northern Virginia.

In holding their Senate majority and flipping the House of Delegates, Democrats ensured at least two more years of divided government for the duration of Youngkin’s term.

Youngkin, who cannot seek a second consecutive four years in office, had invested a great deal of time, money and political capital in the races. After a day spent trekking across the state for appearances with Republican candidates, he offered no immediate comment on the outcome.

Dave Rexrode, the chairman of Youngkin’s political committee, said late Tuesday night on social media that the operation would “fully assess where things stand in the morning.”

“We had hoped for a stronger outcome this evening but are proud of the effort all of our candidates put in to these extremely competitive districts,” he said.

Sarah Rankin, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

Police are on the hunt for a teen on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

updated

16m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

3h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in the city's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by...

2h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station
Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station

A man is wanted by Toronto police following the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside an elevator at a TTC subway station. Authorities responded to a sexual assault that occurred at Sherbourne Subway...

48m ago

Top Stories

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

Police are on the hunt for a teen on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

updated

16m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

3h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in the city's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by...

2h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station
Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station

A man is wanted by Toronto police following the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside an elevator at a TTC subway station. Authorities responded to a sexual assault that occurred at Sherbourne Subway...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

16h ago

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

17h ago

2:36
Divisive Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled outside legislature
Divisive Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled outside legislature

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II is drawing mixed reaction at Queen's Park. Richard Southern with the price tag for taxpayers and the response from Indigenous communities.

2h ago

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.
2:50
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser is trying to help raise awareness about lung cancer and help Canadians beat the odds against the deadly disease.

More Videos