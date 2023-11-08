Hydro One reports $357M Q3 profit, up from $307M a year earlier

 Rows of power lines are shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, August 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2023 11:18 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 11:26 am.

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $357 million, up from $307 million a year ago.

The power utility says the profit amounted to 59 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 51 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $1.93 billion, down from $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, while revenue, net of purchased power, totalled $1.08 billion, up from $1.07 billion a year earlier.

Hydro One says the increase in revenue, net of purchased power, was helped by a hike in transmission rates and higher average monthly peak demand.

Since the end of the quarter, the company says it was awarded the right to develop and construct three new transmission lines to meet growing demand in Northeastern and Eastern Ontario. 

It says it has been collaborating with First Nations on early planning and that First Nations will have the opportunity to invest in a 50 per cent equity stake in the transmission line component of the projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:H)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

Police are on the hunt for a teen on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

updated

21m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

3h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in the city's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by...

2h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station
Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station

A man is wanted by Toronto police following the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside an elevator at a TTC subway station. Authorities responded to a sexual assault that occurred at Sherbourne Subway...

53m ago

Top Stories

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

Police are on the hunt for a teen on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

updated

21m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

3h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in the city's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by...

2h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station
Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station

A man is wanted by Toronto police following the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside an elevator at a TTC subway station. Authorities responded to a sexual assault that occurred at Sherbourne Subway...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

16h ago

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

17h ago

2:36
Divisive Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled outside legislature
Divisive Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled outside legislature

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II is drawing mixed reaction at Queen's Park. Richard Southern with the price tag for taxpayers and the response from Indigenous communities.

2h ago

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.
2:50
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser is trying to help raise awareness about lung cancer and help Canadians beat the odds against the deadly disease.

More Videos