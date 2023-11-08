In the news today: New document suggests more Canadians might soon be leaving Gaza

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

More Canadians could soon leave Gaza

More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza’s General Authority of Crossings and Borders.

The Canadian government confirmed that 75 people connected to Canada left the Palestinian territory via its border with Egypt on Tuesday.

Global Affairs Canada said that Canada is unable to determine when or how many people can cross each day, and the situation is fluid and unpredictable.

Jury expected to begin deliberating in Nygard case

The judge presiding over Peter Nygard’s sexual assault trial is expected to give his final instructions to the jury today before they begin deliberating their verdict in the case.

The jury heard closing arguments from the defence and the Crown yesterday after six weeks of testimony and evidence presented in court.

The 82-year-old former fashion mogul has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Lung cancer death rates decreasing, report says

A new report says lung cancer death rates in Canada have declined significantly over the past several years.

It says deaths from lung cancer have decreased by about four per cent per year since 2015.

Canadian Cancer Society epidemiologist Jennifer Gillis says those rates show progress in getting people to stop smoking, as tobacco is a factor in about 70 per cent of lung cancer cases.

Fossil-fuel-producing nations failing climate goal

Canada and other major fossil-fuel-producing countries are putting the world’s energy transition at risk as they fail to meet targets to keep global warming in check.

That’s according to a major new report out today co-produced by the United Nations Environment Programme, Winnipeg-based International Institute for Sustainable Development and several other leading climate groups.

The 2023 Production Gap report says those fossil-fuel-producing countries are set to pump out 110 per cent more fossil fuels in 2030 than is consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

Canada must address forest degradation: scientists

A letter signed by more than 100 scientists is urging the Canadian government to take action to stop the degradation of its previously undisturbed forests from large-scale industrial logging.

The letter, signed by several prominent Canadian and American climate and forest scientists, also calls on the government to help, rather than obstruct, global policies intended to curb industrial expansion into old-growth and primary forests.

It comes as Canada moves to draft its own definition of forest degradation after the European Union passed a law earlier this year intended to limit the availability of products that contribute to deforestation and degradation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press