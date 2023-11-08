Israeli military tour of northern Gaza reveals ravaged buildings, toppled trees, former weapons lab

Israeli army troops are seen next to a destroyed building during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Israeli ground forces entered the Gaza Strip as they press ahead with their war against Hamas militants in retaliation for the group's unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

By Ohad Zwigenberg, The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 8:35 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 8:42 pm.

INSIDE THE GAZA STRIP (AP) — An Israeli tank rolls across a sandy moonscape, surrounded by rubble. Damaged buildings are visible in every direction. Toppled trees lie along the Mediterranean shoreline.

The Israeli military escorted international journalists into the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, giving them a glimpse of the aftermath of 12 days of heavy fighting in the area.

Israel has been at war against Gaza’s Hamas rulers since the Islamic militant group carried out a bloody cross-border attack on Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping more than 240 others. Israel responded with weeks of intense airstrikes before launching a ground operation on Oct. 27.

“It’s been a long two weeks of fighting,” said Lt. Col. Ido, whose last name was withheld under military guidelines. “We’ve lost some soldiers.”

The initial focus of the operation was northern Gaza, near the Israeli border, before troops moved in on Gaza City, which Israel says is the center of Hamas’ military operations.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says 10,500 people have been killed in the Hamas-run territory. Israel says several thousand Hamas militants are among the dead. It also says Hamas uses civilians in residential areas as human shields, and so is responsible for the high death toll. Hamas has denied this.

The drive into Gaza on Wednesday was in a windowless armored vehicle. A screen inside showed images of the shoreline, damaged buildings and downed trees. Israeli tanks and armored vehicles sat motionless as soldiers patrolled the area.

During the tour, the army said it had found ammunition and a weapons-making facility inside one building. Much of the lab had been removed, but the remnants of rockets, thousands of which have been launched at Israel during the fighting, could be seen.

One floor above the lab was what appeared to be a children’s bedroom. The bright pink room had multiple beds, a doll and a Palestinian flag.

During the less than two hours they spent inside Gaza on Wednesday, journalists could hear gunfire but did not witness any live fire. Israeli troops instructed the journalists not to move around too much.

The army ordered civilians to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip ahead of the ground offensive. While about 70% of Gaza’s population is believed to have fled their homes, U.N. officials estimate that roughly 300,000 people have remained behind.

But in this corner of northern Gaza, Ido said the order appears to have worked.

“We have not seen any civilians here – only Hamas,” he said, adding that militants had been spotted operating aboveground and emerging from their underground tunnel system.

“We gave all the people that live here a good heads-up that we’re coming,” he added.

Ohad Zwigenberg, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios
Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios

Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt. The...

2m ago

Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage
Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at an indoor parking garage near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East on Wednesday night that's reportedly injured one person. Officers were called to the...

25m ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

12m ago

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

