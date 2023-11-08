Los Angeles coroner’s investigator accused of stealing a crucifix from around the neck of a dead man

By The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 7:36 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 7:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County coroner’s investigator has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a gold chain and crucifix from around the neck of a dead man, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, faces one felony count of grand theft and one misdemeanor count of petty theft, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

While responding to the heart-attack death of a warehouse worker last January, the investigator was recorded on surveillance video removing the crucifix necklace from the body and placing it in his medical bag, the statement said. He did not return the item or document it as required in a property receipt.

In addition, when authorities searched the suspect’s desk, they found antique coins with a receipt in the name of a man who died in November 2022. The suspect, employed by the Medical Examiner’s Office since 2018, had handled the man’s death investigation.

District Attorney George Gascón said the allegations represent a violation of trust the community places in the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The theft of items, potential family heirlooms and sentimental pieces from the deceased, not only violates this trust but desecrates the memory of a loved one,” Gascón said in a statement.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo said his office was cooperating with the investigation.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios
Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios

Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt. The...

7m ago

Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage
Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at an indoor parking garage near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East on Wednesday night that's reportedly injured one person. Officers were called to the...

29m ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

16m ago

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Top Stories

Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios
Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios

Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt. The...

7m ago

Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage
Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at an indoor parking garage near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East on Wednesday night that's reportedly injured one person. Officers were called to the...

29m ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

16m ago

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

2h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

7h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

8h ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

More Videos