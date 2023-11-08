Man shot in Mississauga, suspect on the loose

A suspect remains on the loose after a man was shot in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to 5200 Creekbank Road at around 2:05 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a man was shot following an altercation. It’s not clear what prompted the argument.

He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are calling it an isolated incident and say there’s no threat to the public.

Creekbank Road is currently closed between Aimco Boulevard and Matheson Boulevard.

