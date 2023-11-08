Man shot in Mississauga, suspect on the loose

File photo of a Peel Regional Police cruiser. CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 8, 2023 4:15 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 4:16 pm.

A suspect remains on the loose after a man was shot in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to 5200 Creekbank Road at around 2:05 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a man was shot following an altercation. It’s not clear what prompted the argument.

He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are calling it an isolated incident and say there’s no threat to the public.

Creekbank Road is currently closed between Aimco Boulevard and Matheson Boulevard.

More to come

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

3h ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to a February 2022 targeted shooting that left another man injured in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were...

11m ago

Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti
Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti

Citing a notable rise in hate crimes, the Toronto police force, backed by Chief Myron Demkiw, has launched an online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti in their neighbourhoods. In...

2h ago

