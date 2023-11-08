Mexican president wants to force private freight rail companies to schedule passenger service

By The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 11:08 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 11:12 am.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president announced Wednesday that he will require private rail companies that mostly carry freight to offer passenger service or else have the government schedule its own trains on their tracks.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denied any notion that his decree to be issued later this month amounted to expropriation of private property. He said existing law guarantees passenger trains priority.

“This is not an expropriation, it is in the Constitution and the law,” he said. ”According to the law, passenger trains have priority.”

Still, almost no regular passenger service remains in Mexico following a 1995 reform that gave concessions to two private railway companies: Mexico’s Ferromex and a subsidiary of U.S. railway Kansas City Southern.

A few tourist trains run on relatively short, unconnected routes to tourist attractions like northern Mexico’s Copper Canyon and the western tequila-producing region around Jalisco.

López Obrador is known for his nostalgic love of passenger trains, and for state-owned companies in general. In September he announced the creation of a government airline to be run by the army.

In May, the government sent in marines to seize one of Grupo Mexico’s southern rail lines on national security grounds. López Obrador said the company has since reached an agreement to cede the tracks.

The pet project of his administration is the construction of a $20 billion, 950-mile (1,500-kilometer) line, called the Maya Train, which is meant to run in a rough loop around the Yucatán Peninsula, connecting beach resorts and archaeological sites.

The railway companies did not immediate respond to requests for comment on the president’s plan, in which the firms would be offered first chance to implement passenger trains.

The president did not mention whether the companies would be offered any government subsidy for passenger service.

Almost all passenger railway services in the world are subsidized to some extent; few make enough money to run on their own, and many lose money.

López Obrador also said the railway network would have to be electrified for passenger service; most freight trains have diesel or diesel-electric locomotives.

Moreover, issues of conflicting schedules, train speeds, stations and rolling stock are likely to arise if passenger and freight trains run on the same tracks.

In most parts of Mexico there are few inner-city train tracks or stations left. Mexico’s old government national railway company offered poor, slow service and lost huge amounts of money before the private concessionary operators took over the lines.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

Police are on the hunt for a teen on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

updated

21m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

3h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in the city's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by...

2h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station
Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station

A man is wanted by Toronto police following the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside an elevator at a TTC subway station. Authorities responded to a sexual assault that occurred at Sherbourne Subway...

53m ago

Top Stories

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

Police are on the hunt for a teen on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

updated

21m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

3h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in the city's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by...

2h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station
Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station

A man is wanted by Toronto police following the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside an elevator at a TTC subway station. Authorities responded to a sexual assault that occurred at Sherbourne Subway...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

16h ago

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

17h ago

2:36
Divisive Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled outside legislature
Divisive Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled outside legislature

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II is drawing mixed reaction at Queen's Park. Richard Southern with the price tag for taxpayers and the response from Indigenous communities.

2h ago

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.
2:50
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser is trying to help raise awareness about lung cancer and help Canadians beat the odds against the deadly disease.

More Videos