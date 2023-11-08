Minnesota agency had data on iron foundry’s pollution violations but failed to act, report says

The Smith Foundry Co. pictured Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in the East Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis. EPA investigators found the foundry has been regularly violating its air permit for years. It has been emitting too much particulate matter pollution, which can cause serious heath problems. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) © 2023 Star Tribune

By The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 2:25 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 2:42 pm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota iron foundry has been violating air emissions laws for at least five years, but the state agency responsible for enforcing air permits didn’t take action against the company, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tested the air along the perimeter of Smith Foundry in Minneapolis in October 2022 and in April, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA said that both times, the state recorded high levels of particulate matter, which can cause heart attacks, asthmas and chronic health conditions.

But it wasn’t until a surprise EPA inspection in May that federal regulators made demands that the company comply with air pollution laws.

“It’s such a breach of trust,” said Joe Vital, who lives near the foundry. “The community has met for years with the MPCA asking them to inspect this facility. It’s just regulatory neglect.”

MPCA officials said they are reviewing the EPA’s findings.

“The MPCA is committed to scheduling a community meeting with the neighborhood as soon as possible,” a statement released Tuesday read. “We are also working to increase air monitoring near Smith Foundry.”

The newspaper reported that during the May 26 inspection, EPA investigators pulled the company’s last five years of emissions reports, which it submits annually to the state agency. In each of those years the company reported data indicating it emitted particulate-matter pollution at rates that were nearly twice as high or more than twice as high as state limits allowed.

Asked why it didn’t detect the violations, the MPCA said it doesn’t require the company to submit the data it would need to determine that.

The foundry has operated at the same site for 100 years and makes iron castings. It has about 50 employees and was purchased by Zynik Capital in December. MPCA emissions reports show that it has long been one of the biggest producers of lead pollution in Minnesota.

“We’re working with the EPA trying to get everything resolved,” foundry controller Ron Steffens told the Star Tribune. “We’ve been doing some maintenance around the plant to get things corrected.”

The company said in a statement that it replaced filters on its baghouses, welded cracks and replaced problem vents identified by inspectors. It pledged to meet “safe standards for our neighbors and union workers.”

The EPA wrote in a letter to the company in August that it could issue an administrative penalty order or pursue a civil or criminal complaint. An EPA official declined comment.

Evan Mulholland, a lawyer with the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, questioned why the state wasn’t investigating the site long ago.

“This is not in the middle of nowhere — there’s a day care a quarter-mile away,” Mulholland said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

1h ago

Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti
Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti

Citing a notable rise in hate crimes, the Toronto police force, backed by Chief Myron Demkiw, has launched an online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti in their neighbourhoods. In...

32m ago

Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl
Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl

A Toronto man is facing drug-related charges after Niagara police say they located over 100 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Officers were on patrol in the King Street and Third...

1h ago

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

1h ago

Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti
Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti

Citing a notable rise in hate crimes, the Toronto police force, backed by Chief Myron Demkiw, has launched an online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti in their neighbourhoods. In...

32m ago

Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl
Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl

A Toronto man is facing drug-related charges after Niagara police say they located over 100 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Officers were on patrol in the King Street and Third...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

1h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

2h ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

19h ago

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

20h ago

More Videos