More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document

Palestinians with dual nationality register to cross to Egypt on the Gaza Strip side of the border crossing in Rafah on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2023 2:59 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 3:26 am.

More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza’s General Authority of Crossings and Borders.

Wednesday’s document contains 40 names under the “Canada” heading, with many listed as having “Dual” citizenship.

Other countries listed include Germany, the Philippines, Ukraine, Romania, and the United States.

The Canadian government confirmed that 75 people connected to Canada left the Palestinian territory via its border with Egypt on Tuesday.

Global Affairs Canada said that Canada is unable to determine when or how many people can cross each day, and the situation is fluid and unpredictable.

It said Canadian officials were on the Egyptian side of the border to welcome those who are leaving and facilitate their transportation to Cairo.

The department had said in a statement on Monday that the Israeli military has assured Canada more than 400 of its citizens would be able to cross “in the coming days.”

The breakthrough on Tuesday came after Canada had told citizens trapped in Gaza they could be allowed out over the weekend, but attacks by Israel closed the Rafah crossing — the only way out for foreign nationals — until Monday.

Those who cross over from the Gaza Strip are allowed to stay in Egypt for a maximum of three days. People connected to Canada will receive help with accommodation, food and basic necessities, Global Affairs said.

“Canada does not determine when or how many persons can cross each day,” the department said in a late afternoon statement on Tuesday.

“As the situation is quite fluid and unpredictable, Canadians should be prepared for significant delays at the Rafah border.”

The war began just over a month ago when Hamas militants conducted surprise attacks in Israel on Oct. 7.

The Israeli government says some 1,400 Israelis have been killed, most of them civilians in those initial attacks, and another 240 people have been taken hostage.

Israel retaliated by launching a month-long bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip, where Hamas has been in charge since 2007 and some 2.3 million Palestinians live.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry says more than 10,000 people have been killed in the retaliatory strikes.

Canada has listed Hamas as a terrorist entity for more than two decades.

The Canadian government has asserted that Israel has the right to defend itself, but Canada has also advocated for the opening of corridors into Gaza that would allow both the departure of foreign nationals and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex
Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot to death at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s east end on Monday. Police say Mark Riley, 24, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the...

10h ago

Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025
Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025

The replacement security barrier outside Union Station was supposed to be finished by City of Toronto crews in 2023.

8h ago

Whitby Mayor won't use strong mayor powers to end garbage strike
Whitby Mayor won't use strong mayor powers to end garbage strike

Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy says she won't use strong mayor powers to end a weeks-long labour disruption that's halted garbage pickup and affected other city services. In an update Tuesday, Roy released...

6h ago

Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza
Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza

Palestinian Canadians from across the GTA came together Tuesday to share stories of their loved ones and their struggle to get out of the Gaza Strip, especially those stuck in the north. The press...

10h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex
Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot to death at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s east end on Monday. Police say Mark Riley, 24, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the...

10h ago

Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025
Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025

The replacement security barrier outside Union Station was supposed to be finished by City of Toronto crews in 2023.

8h ago

Whitby Mayor won't use strong mayor powers to end garbage strike
Whitby Mayor won't use strong mayor powers to end garbage strike

Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy says she won't use strong mayor powers to end a weeks-long labour disruption that's halted garbage pickup and affected other city services. In an update Tuesday, Roy released...

6h ago

Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza
Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza

Palestinian Canadians from across the GTA came together Tuesday to share stories of their loved ones and their struggle to get out of the Gaza Strip, especially those stuck in the north. The press...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

10h ago

2:36
Divisive Queen Elizabeth statue unveiled outside legislature
Divisive Queen Elizabeth statue unveiled outside legislature

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth is drawing mixed reaction at Queen's Park. Richard Southern with the price tag for taxpayers and the response from Indigenous communities.

10h ago

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.
2:50
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser is trying to help raise awareness about lung cancer and help Canadians beat the odds against the deadly disease.

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos