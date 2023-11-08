No, Dior didn’t replace Bella Hadid with an Israeli model over her comments on the Israel-Hamas war

FILE - Bella Hadid attends the God's Love We Deliver 16th annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. Social media users shared a baseless claim that Dior has replaced supermodel, Bella Hadid with an Israeli model May Tager, due to Hadid’s recent comments on the latest Israel-Hamas war. But Hadid’s contract with the luxury fashion house ended in March 2022, a person close to the matter told The Associated Press.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2022 Invision

By Karena Phan, The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 12:46 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 12:56 pm.

Social media users are sharing a baseless claim that Dior has dropped Bella Hadid due to the supermodel’s recent comments on the latest Israel-Hamas war. Here are the facts:

CLAIM: Dior has ended its partnership with Bella Hadid because she posted a message of support for Palestinians, and the brand replaced her in a new ad campaign with Israeli model May Tager.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Hadid’s contract with the luxury fashion house ended in March 2022, long before the latest conflict, a person close to the matter told The Associated Press. And while Tager is one of several models appearing in Dior’s 2023 holiday campaign, she was also in the 2022 version — and both ads more prominently featured actor Anya Taylor-Joy.

THE FACTS: Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, has repeatedly made public remarks criticizing the Israeli government and supporting Palestinians in the years since she was named a brand ambassador for Dior’s makeup in 2016.

After the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out, she posted an Oct. 23 statement on Instagram, lamenting the loss of innocent lives while calling on followers to pressure their leaders to protect civilians in Gaza.

When Dior released its new holiday campaign in the following days — with some ads featuring Tager — social media users tried to link the two together, suggesting without evidence that Hadid had been unceremoniously axed from the promotion due to her statement.

“Dior has REPLACED Bella Hadid with an ISRAELI model in their latest campaign. This comes after Bella Hadid came out in support of Palestine,” said one post with more than 11,000 likes on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. A hashtag calling to boycott the brand also circulated on the site.

But Hadid’s contract with Dior ended more than a year ago, in March 2022, and was not extended, according to a person close to the matter who is known to the AP but insisted on anonymity. The person is not authorized to be publicly named discussing contractual matters.

The person would not provide a reason for Hadid’s departure, saying only that it was a commercial decision. She was replaced by various models for her roles with Dior, none of whom are Tager, the person said.

The claim that Hadid was suddenly dropped for Tager in the holiday campaign also just doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

Rather than suddenly being brought in to replace Hadid, Tager also appeared in Dior’s 2022 holiday marketing. She was one of several models in both campaigns, and they both centered around Taylor-Joy, who has been a global brand ambassador for Dior since 2021.

A similar claim about Dior dumping Hadid over her pro-Palestinian comments circulated online in March 2021 — yet months later, she promoted Dior’s makeup for an event at the Cannes Film Festival.

Last month, social media users also shared a video that replaced old footage of Hadid with fabricated audio, making it sound like she was apologizing for her remarks about Palestinians.

___

Associated Press writer Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Karena Phan, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

50m ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

18m ago

Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl
Toronto man charged after traffic stop leads to Niagara police seizing $20,000 in fentanyl

A Toronto man is facing drug-related charges after Niagara police say they located over 100 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Officers were on patrol in the King Street and Third...

19m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

6m ago

