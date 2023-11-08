Nuvei shares jump nearly 20% after reporting Q3 revenue up more than 50%

Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2023 12:13 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 12:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Shares in Nuvei Corp. were up nearly 20 per cent in trading Wednesday morning after the company reported its revenue rose more than 50 per cent and raised its financial guidance.

The Montreal-based payment technology company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported late Tuesday it lost US$18.1 million or 14 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with net income of US$13.0 million or eight cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$304.9 million, up from US$197.1 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Nuvei says it earned 39 cents per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of 43 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

In its outlook, Nuvei says it expects revenue for 2023 between US$1.18 billion and US$1.2 billion, up from earlier expectations for between US$1.17 billion and US$1.2 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the full year are expected between US$427 million and US$435 million, up from earlier guidance for between US$417 million and US$432 million.

Nuvei shares were up $4.11 or nearly 19 per cent at $25.80 in late-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NVEI)

The Canadian Press

