Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer

The province of Ontario says it is considering a new job-protected leave that would “ensure employees who receive a diagnosis of cancer or other diseases will have the peace of mind that their job will be waiting for them while they seek treatment.”

The leave would match the length of federal Employment Insurance sickness benefits, which is 26 weeks, the province revealed in a release Wednesday morning.

The province is launching consultations on the matter.

Meanwhile, Doug Ford’s government also announced on Wednesday that it will soon introduce legislation to support injured workers that would enable “super indexing” increases to Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) benefits above the annual rate of inflation.

“For an injured worker who earns $70,000 a year, a 2 per cent increase could mean an additional $900 annually on top of cost-of-living adjustments, which were 6.5 per cent in 2023,” a release states.

“Our government has heard loud and clear that injured workers need more support, which is why we’re taking action,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

“Whether it is an injured worker struggling to get by, a firefighter who served their community with distinction, or a young parent fighting a sudden diagnosis, we have your back.”