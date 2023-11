Toronto police are investigating a shooting at an indoor parking garage near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East on Wednesday night that’s reportedly injured one person.

Officers were called to the garage at around 7:17 p.m.

Police say paramedics have attended, but there’s no information on the victim’s injuries at this point.

No suspect descriptions have been provided.

SHOOTING

Yonge St/Gerrard St E (7:17 pm)

– reports there is one victim

– paramedics on the way

– limited info at this time

– more info to follow#GO2592783 ^vk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 9, 2023

