Police say they have dozens of tips about missing B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley

Randall Hopley is shown in this undated handout photo newly released by Vancouver police on Nov. 8, 2023. Vancouver police say high-risk sex offender Hopley was likely worried about an upcoming court appearance and took "deliberate actions" to avoid it when he walked away from his Vancouver halfway house. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Police *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2023 8:25 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 8:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say they’ve received dozens of tips about the whereabouts of escaped sex offender Randall Hopley, who left a halfway house on Saturday and remains at large. 

The VPD also released updated images of Hopley showing what he was wearing the day he went missing, including “distinctive” dark blue running shoes, a black baseball hat, black pants and a fanny pack. 

Const. Tania Visintin says police believe he is deliberately evading capture and may have found a rural or isolated place to hide.

Police say Hopley, 58, removed an ankle monitor and didn’t return to his halfway house on Nov. 4 in what they believe was an attempt to avoid a trial on Monday for allegedly breaching conditions of his release.

In a statement, the Vancouver Police Department says 18 officers are on the case and have reviewed 40 tips about possible sightings in Vancouver, Richmond, North Vancouver, and as far away as Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. 

Police, who also released a new headshot of Hopley, say they know he took a bus just after 3 p.m. from near the Downtown Eastside halfway house and took off his ankle monitor about an hour later. 

Hopley completed a six-year prison term for the 2011 abduction of a three-year-old boy from his home in Sparwood in southeastern B.C., and was released with conditions under a long-term supervision order. 

He was arrested in January for allegedly breaching those conditions by visiting a library and getting too close to children, but was released on bail.

Hopley has a history of convictions for assault, property offences and sexual crimes that include three offences against children. 

He held the Sparwood boy captive in a cabin for four days before returning him apparently unharmed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios
Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios

Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt. The...

6m ago

Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage
Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at an indoor parking garage near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East on Wednesday night that's reportedly injured one person. Officers were called to the...

28m ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

15m ago

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Top Stories

Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios
Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios

Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt. The...

6m ago

Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage
Police probe shooting at downtown Toronto parking garage

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at an indoor parking garage near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East on Wednesday night that's reportedly injured one person. Officers were called to the...

28m ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

15m ago

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

7h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

8h ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.
More Videos