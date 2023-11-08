Royal pomp and ceremony planned for South Korean president’s state visit to the UK

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gives a speech on the government budget at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 7:34 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 7:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will be greeted with royal pomp and ceremony before commemorating the sacrifice of British soldiers during the Korean War when he travels to the U.K. for a state visit later this month.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will formally welcome the president and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, on Nov. 21 during a ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, where the South Korean leader will inspect a guard of honor, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The president and first lady will later take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean War Memorial to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the war. They will then visit Westminster Abbey, where the president will lay a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The president will address members of both houses of Parliament before attending a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Yoon will also attend a business forum on Nov. 22, and then hold talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at No. 10 Downing Street.

The president and first lady will arrive to the United Kingdom on Nov. 20 and depart on Nov. 23.

The Associated Press

