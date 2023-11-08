Russia seeks an 8-year prison term for an artist and musician who protested the war in Ukraine

By Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2023 9:58 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 10:12 am.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities on Wednesday demanded an eight-year prison term for an artist and musician who was jailed after speaking out against Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Sasha Skochilenko was arrested in her native St. Petersburg in April 2022, on charges of spreading false information about the military after replacing supermarket price tags with antiwar slogans decrying the invasion.

Her arrest took place about a month after authorities adopted a law effectively criminalizing any public expression about the war in Ukraine that deviates from the Kremlin’s official line. The legislation has been used in a widespread crackdown on opposition politicians, human rights activists and ordinary Russians critical of the Kremlin, with many receiving lengthy prison terms.

Skochilenko is on trial, and the prosecution delivered closing arguments Wednesday, asking the court to convict her and sentence her to eight years in prison. Independent Russian news site Mediazona cited Skochilenko as saying that she was “in shock” over the severity of the sentence being sought.

The 33-year-old has been held in pre-trial detention for nearly 19 months. She has struggled due to several health problems, including a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder and celiac disease, requiring a gluten-free diet, her partner, Sofya Subbotina, has told The Associated Press.

Almost daily court hearings in recent months put additional pressure on Skochilenko — the tight schedule often prevented her from getting meals. At one point, the judge called an ambulance to the courthouse after she fell ill, telling the court it was her second straight day without any food. At another hearing, she burst into tears after the judge rejected a request for a break so that she could eat or at least use the bathroom.

Russia’s most prominent human rights group and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Memorial, has declared Skochilenko a political prisoner.

According to OVD-Info, another prominent rights group that monitors political arrests and provides legal aid, a total of 19,834 Russians have been arrested between Feb. 24, when the war began, and late October 2023 for speaking out or demonstrating against the war.

Nearly 750 people have faced criminal charges for their antiwar stances, and over 8,100 faced petty charges of discrediting the army, punishable by a fine or a short stint in jail.

Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

2h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in the city's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by...

1h ago

Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer
Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer

The province of Ontario says it is considering a new job-protected leave that would "ensure employees who receive a diagnosis of cancer or other diseases will have the peace of mind that their job will...

4h ago

Durham police to update investigation into shooting death of security guard at Pickering casino
Durham police to update investigation into shooting death of security guard at Pickering casino

Durham Regional Police are set to provide an update on their investigation into the murder of a security guard at a casino in Pickering last month. Police were called to the Pickering Casino Resort...

56m ago

