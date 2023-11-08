Police release image of St. Catharines stabbing suspect

Suspect sought in a stabbing in St. Catharines
Security camera image of a suspect sought in a stabbing in St. Catharines. HANDOUT/Niagara Regional Police Service

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 8, 2023 2:46 pm.

Investigators with Niagara Regional Police Service have released an image of a suspect after a man was stabbed in St. Catharines during a robbery attempt.

Police say it happened on September 4 at around 10:35 p.m. in the Riordon Street and Gale Crescent area when the victim, a 46-year-old man, was walking with a friend.

Investigators said two suspects approached the duo and demanded property from the victim’s friend.

That led to an altercation that resulted in the victim being stabbed.

He was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries and is now recovering at home, police added.

A photo of one of the suspects has been released.

He’s described as a Black male in his late 20s with a medium build. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with a T-shirt visible underneath and black running shoes with white sole at heel.

The second suspect is a Black male, 15-16 years old with a thin build. He was wearing grey pants and a white T-shirt with black running shoes and white soles.

