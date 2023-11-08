Swifties ‘manifest’ with candles and chants, for opportunity to buy Vancouver tickets

By Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2023 5:13 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 5:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Taylor Swift fans will try just about anything to boost their odds of getting tickets to her Vancouver concerts, including “manifesting” visions of pre-sale codes in their email inbox. 

Ticketmaster was scheduled to release the codes on Wednesday, granting the opportunity to purchase tickets on Thursday for three shows in December 2024, as part of Swift’s Eras concert tour. 

Ticketmaster said on its website that due to demand, there is no way to provide an opportunity to everyone who wants tickets. 

Instead, select fans who register will receive a pre-sale code giving them a chance to buy, although Ticketmaster said it doesn’t guarantee a seat for the shows at BC Place, which lists its maximum capacity as 54,500.

Shae Harding, of Langley, B.C., said she found her two teenage daughters, Chloe and Cadence, huddled around candles, lucky crystals and Taylor Swift friendship bracelets on Tuesday night, trying to “manifest” a pre-sale code. 

“They had a sign that says ‘We will get Taylor Swift tickets.’ They were chanting: ‘We will get a Taylor Swift pre-sale code. We will get Taylor Swift tickets’ over and over and over,” said Harding. “It was so cute.”

She said when she walked into the room and took a photo, her daughters said: “Mom, you have to believe in it. If you believe in it, it will come true and we will get the tickets,” said Harding. 

The Harding teens aren’t the only ones directing positive thoughts towards an email inbox — they are part of a “manifesting” movement among Taylor Swift fans, all hoping for concert tickets. 

Abbey Mariah, who is also hoping for Vancouver tickets, posted a video on TikTok, asking fellow fans to repeat: “I am worthy of experiencing the magic of Taylor Swift’s concert. The universe conspires to bring me to the front row.”

Harding said she unsuccessfully registered for Swift’s shows in Seattle and Toronto, an experience that left her feeling “so bummed.”

It’s estimated that about 30 million people registered for a chance to buy tickets for Swift’s six shows in Toronto.

“That’s crazy to me,” said Harding. “So, it’s like winning a lottery because how are your odds?”

This time, Harding had all her daughters’ loved ones — grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and others — register on their behalf. 

“I’m hoping their manifesting works this time,” said Harding. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

4h ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to a February 2022 targeted shooting that left another man injured in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were...

1h ago

Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti
Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti

Citing a notable rise in hate crimes, the Toronto police force, backed by Chief Myron Demkiw, has launched an online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti in their neighbourhoods. In...

3h ago

Top Stories

'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin
'I'm on the verge of losing my house': Man's attempt to earn extra income leads to financial ruin

A Brampton, Ont., man answered a job ad that he hoped would earn him some extra cash. Instead, he ended up losing nearly $20,000. He’s the latest victim of suspected job scams sweeping across Canada...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a teen suspect in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

4h ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'
Man wanted Canada-wide for 2022 shooting in Brampton considered 'armed and dangerous'

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to a February 2022 targeted shooting that left another man injured in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were...

1h ago

Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti
Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti

Citing a notable rise in hate crimes, the Toronto police force, backed by Chief Myron Demkiw, has launched an online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti in their neighbourhoods. In...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

4h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

5h ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

22h ago

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

23h ago

More Videos