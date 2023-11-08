Tania Branigan takes home Cundill History Prize for book on Cultural Revolution

Guardian journalist Tania Branigan is shown in this undated handout image. Branigan's debut book about China's deadly Cultural Revolution has won the US$75,000 Cundill History Prize. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Dan Chung **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2023 10:42 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 10:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Guardian journalist Tania Branigan’s debut book about China’s deadly Cultural Revolution has won the US$75,000 Cundill History Prize.

Branigan received the award for “Red Memory: Living, Remembering and Forgetting China’s Cultural Revolution” at a gala in Montreal on Wednesday evening.

Jurors describe the book as a “haunting” account of the trauma endured by those who survived Mao Zedong’s power grab in the mid-20th century.

Branigan beat out Kate Cooper’s “Queens of a Fallen World: The Lost Women of Augustine’s Confessions,” which recounts the stories of the women who shaped Christian philosopher St. Augustine, and “Charged: A History of Batteries and Lessons for a Clean Energy Future” by James Morton Turner, which looks to the past in an effort to solve “the battery problem.”

The prestigious award, which is run by McGill University, recognizes non-fiction history writing in English.

The two runners-up each received US$10,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead after being shot "multiple times" at an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto. Police say they were called to the garage at the Aura building on Gerrard Street East near Yonge...

1h ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

2h ago

Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close
Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close

A shortage of early childhood educators is forcing an infant care centre in a Toronto neighbourhood to close its doors in the new year. The Toronto High Park YMCA Child Care Centre says starting in...

32m ago

Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios
Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios

Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage
Man dead after being shot 'multiple times' in Toronto parking garage

One person is dead after being shot "multiple times" at an indoor parking garage in downtown Toronto. Police say they were called to the garage at the Aura building on Gerrard Street East near Yonge...

1h ago

Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council
Ambitious seven-year housing plan overwhelmingly approved by Toronto City Council

Toronto City Council overwhelmingly approved an ambitious affordable housing plan Wednesday with a price tag it can't currently afford. Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants to see 65,000 rental homes built...

2h ago

Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close
Shortage of early childhood educators forces Toronto child care centre to close

A shortage of early childhood educators is forcing an infant care centre in a Toronto neighbourhood to close its doors in the new year. The Toronto High Park YMCA Child Care Centre says starting in...

32m ago

Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios
Striking actors reach tentative agreement with Hollywood studios

Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

5h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

10h ago

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

2:16
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting
Teenage suspect identified in fatal Pickering Casino shooting

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a GTA casino last month. Brandon Rowe reports.

11h ago

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

More Videos