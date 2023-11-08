Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

A freezing rain warning has been issued to areas north and west of the City of Toronto, including Halton Hills, Milton, Newmarket, Uxbridge Georgina, and northern York Region.

“Freezing rain is expected to begin this afternoon before slowly changing to rain this evening,” warns Environment Canada. “The most significant freezing rain is expected over areas of higher terrain.”

The weather agency says ice accretion of up to two millimetres is possible, warning some roads and walkways may become slippery. Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain is expected in below zero temperatures.

Special Wx Statement UPGRADED to Freezing Rain Warning for Newmarket, Georgina, Uxbridge,Halton Hills, Milton. Gets going around 1pm. Mainly rain for Toronto and most of GTA but could mix with some snow showers/ice pellets at times too. Tune in ⬇️ https://t.co/njTDOtKL84 — CityNews Toronto Traffic & Weather (@citynews680) November 8, 2023

The City of Toronto could see a mix of rain and snow with some ice pellets beginning around 1 p.m. The mixed precipitation will transition to rain only in the evening as temperatures climb slightly throughout the day.

“The afternoon and evening commute could be a little dicey with freezing rain in spots, it’s mainly to the north and to the northwest,” says CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor. “It’s mainly light rain for Toronto and a good portion of the GTA.”

Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 4 C on Wednesday. Taylor says the rain should come to an end by 7 a.m. Thursday before things warm up to a high around 10 C.

Friday will see sunshine and a high near 11 C before things cool back down with daytime highs hovering 5 C over the weekend. There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday for Remembrance Day.

The latest forecast for Toronto can be found here.