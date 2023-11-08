Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 8, 2023 6:59 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 7:07 am.

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

A freezing rain warning has been issued to areas north and west of the City of Toronto, including Halton Hills, Milton, Newmarket, Uxbridge Georgina, and northern York Region.

“Freezing rain is expected to begin this afternoon before slowly changing to rain this evening,” warns Environment Canada. “The most significant freezing rain is expected over areas of higher terrain.”

The weather agency says ice accretion of up to two millimetres is possible, warning some roads and walkways may become slippery. Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain is expected in below zero temperatures.

The City of Toronto could see a mix of rain and snow with some ice pellets beginning around 1 p.m. The mixed precipitation will transition to rain only in the evening as temperatures climb slightly throughout the day.

“The afternoon and evening commute could be a little dicey with freezing rain in spots, it’s mainly to the north and to the northwest,” says CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor. “It’s mainly light rain for Toronto and a good portion of the GTA.”

Toronto will see a guaranteed high of 4 C on Wednesday. Taylor says the rain should come to an end by 7 a.m. Thursday before things warm up to a high around 10 C.

Friday will see sunshine and a high near 11 C before things cool back down with daytime highs hovering 5 C over the weekend. There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday for Remembrance Day.

The latest forecast for Toronto can be found here.

Top Stories

Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction
Downtown section of Bloor West shuts down today for construction

The City of Toronto is accelerating construction on a portion of Bloor Street West downtown, but for drivers, it means a major closure until the end of the year. Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the westbound...

1h ago

Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer
Ontario to consider new job-protected leave for workers facing critical illnesses like cancer

The province of Ontario says it is considering a new job-protected leave that would "ensure employees who receive a diagnosis of cancer or other diseases will have the peace of mind that their job will...

1h ago

More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document

More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders. The document on Wednesday contained 40 names...

49m ago

Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex
Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot to death at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s east end on Monday. Police say Mark Riley, 24, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the...

13h ago

