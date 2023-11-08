Toronto police launch online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti

Citing a notable rise in hate crimes, the Toronto police force, backed by Chief Myron Demkiw, has launched an online form for residents to report hate-motivated graffiti in their neighbourhoods.

In a news release, a Toronto Police Services (TPS) spokesperson said the web form, available on the TPS website, provides an avenue for citizens to alert police to hate-motivated graffiti. This will allow responding officers to attend, gather evidence and arrange for graffiti to be removed “as quickly as possible.”

The online reporting tool will be monitored 24/7.

Demkiw referenced a rise in hate-motivated crimes since October 7, 2023. Toronto police noted that the number of reports involving hate-motivated graffiti, categorized as “mischief,” has seen the largest increase.

“A hate-motivated crime not only victimizes individuals but also entire communities,” said Demkiw.

“We urge Torontonians to please report these incidents to police so we can investigate and hold people to account who commit these crimes. For hate-motivated graffiti, this new web form provides Toronto residents with another convenient way to do that.”

A police spokesperson said Demkiw has committed to providing updated hate crime statistics to the public at the monthly TPS Board meetings.