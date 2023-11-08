Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in Toronto’s east end earlier this year.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by a man and a woman in the area of Pape and Cosburn avenues in the early morning hours of June 23, 2023.

Investigators say the girl was taken to a home where she was sexually assaulted.

On Monday, police arrested 38-year-old Donald Downey and 27-year-old Chanel Taylor. The pair are facing several charges each, including sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police have released photos of the suspects and believe there may be more victims. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.