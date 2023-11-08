Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station

A man is wanted by Toronto police following the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside an elevator at a TTC subway station.

Authorities responded to a sexual assault that occurred at Sherbourne Subway Station in Toronto’s St. James Town neighbourhood just before 10 p.m. on November 2.

It’s alleged that a woman exited a TTC subway train at Sherbourne Station and a man followed her into an elevator, where he sexually assaulted the victim.

Police said the man then fled the station.

The male suspect is described as five-foot-seven with a medium build, 40 to 50 years old, with short black hair and a moustache. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing and a camouflage shirt.

An image of the suspect has been released.