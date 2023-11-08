Trudeau to travel to San Francisco Nov. 15-17 to attend meeting of APEC leaders

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Trudeau will travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2023 11:04 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2023 11:12 am.

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and International Trade Minister Mary Ng are also to take part in the visit Nov. 15-17.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office suggests Trudeau will be focused on ways to fuel climate-friendly economic growth with Canada’s allies and partners. 

The Canadian delegation will be focused on facilitating trade, identifying opportunities in the digital space and economic empowerment for women. 

Trudeau is also vowing to foster open economic co-operation and the removal of trade barriers to benefit people on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. 

Like previous APEC meetings, this year’s summit — which runs Nov. 11-17 — is expected to generate large public protests around themes like climate change and income inequality.

“When we open up new markets for Canadian goods and innovation, and make sure the world can invest in Canada, we deliver real results for the middle class,” Trudeau said in a statement. 

“By working together, we will create new opportunities for our workers and businesses, make progress in the fight against climate change and drive economic growth that works for everyone.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

Police are on the hunt for a teen on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

updated

21m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

3h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in the city's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by...

2h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station
Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station

A man is wanted by Toronto police following the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside an elevator at a TTC subway station. Authorities responded to a sexual assault that occurred at Sherbourne Subway...

53m ago

Top Stories

17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino
17-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder of security guard at Pickering casino

Police are on the hunt for a teen on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. In an update into the investigation on Wednesday...

updated

21m ago

Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning
Wintry weather on the way with parts of GTA under freezing rain warning

The GTA could get its first taste of wintry weather this fall with parts of the region expected to see freezing rain during the Wednesday afternoon commute. A freezing rain warning has been issued to...

3h ago

Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old girl forcibly confined, sexually assaulted in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have made two arrests after a teen girl was allegedly taken to a home and sexually assaulted in the city's east end earlier this year. Police say a 14-year-old girl was approached by...

2h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station
Man wanted in sexual assault of woman at TTC subway station

A man is wanted by Toronto police following the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside an elevator at a TTC subway station. Authorities responded to a sexual assault that occurred at Sherbourne Subway...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday
Miserable mix of ice, rain, snow expected Wednesday

A messy mix of wintry weather will pose problems for commuters on Wednesday. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

16h ago

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

17h ago

2:36
Divisive Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled outside legislature
Divisive Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled outside legislature

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II is drawing mixed reaction at Queen's Park. Richard Southern with the price tag for taxpayers and the response from Indigenous communities.

2h ago

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.
2:50
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser is trying to help raise awareness about lung cancer and help Canadians beat the odds against the deadly disease.

More Videos