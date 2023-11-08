Trudeau to travel to San Francisco Nov. 15-17 to attend meeting of APEC leaders

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and International Trade Minister Mary Ng are also to take part in the visit Nov. 15-17.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office suggests Trudeau will be focused on ways to fuel climate-friendly economic growth with Canada’s allies and partners.

The Canadian delegation will be focused on facilitating trade, identifying opportunities in the digital space and economic empowerment for women.

Trudeau is also vowing to foster open economic co-operation and the removal of trade barriers to benefit people on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.

Like previous APEC meetings, this year’s summit — which runs Nov. 11-17 — is expected to generate large public protests around themes like climate change and income inequality.

“When we open up new markets for Canadian goods and innovation, and make sure the world can invest in Canada, we deliver real results for the middle class,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“By working together, we will create new opportunities for our workers and businesses, make progress in the fight against climate change and drive economic growth that works for everyone.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press