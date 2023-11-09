4 taken to hospital after construction accident at former site of Robert Bateman HS in Burlington

Four people were taken to hospital and the Ministry of Labour has launched an investigation after a construction accident at the former site of Robert Bateman high school in Burlington on Thursday.

According to reports corroborated by police, a section of ceiling collapsed during work at the city-owned property at 5151 New St.

The City acquired the property from the Halton school board in a deal that was finalized in 2022.

The Ministry of Labour confirmed with CityNews that four workers sustained injuries, but didn’t provide further detail.

“As the ministry’s investigation is ongoing, and to protect the integrity of the investigation, we are not able to share further information at this time,” a spokesperson for the Ministry said.