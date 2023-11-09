Apple to pay $25 million to settle allegations of discriminatory hiring practices in 2018, 2019

FILE - The Apple logo is displayed over their store, Sept. 19, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Apple has agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it engaged in a pattern of discriminatory hiring practices when filling some of its jobs during 2018 and 2019. The deal announced Thursday, Nov. 9, resolved a lengthy investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into alleged violations of the Immigration and Nationality Act. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Posted November 9, 2023 7:08 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 7:12 pm.

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it engaged in a pattern of discriminatory hiring practices when filling some of its jobs during 2018 and 2019.

The deal announced Thursday resolved a lengthy investigation by the Department of Justice into alleged violations of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Federal regulators said an inquiry that began in 2019 determined that Apple’s hiring practices discriminated against U.S. candidates for jobs that were awarded to some immigrant workers seeking to be granted permanent resident status in the country. In some instances, Apple also discriminated against non-U.S. residents, according to the settlement.

Apple vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the formal seven-page settlement defended its hiring record in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Apple proudly employs more than 90,000 people in the United States and continues to invest nationwide, creating millions of jobs,” the Cupertino, California, company said. “When we realized we had unintentionally not been following the DOJ standard, we agreed to a settlement addressing their concerns.”

The $25 million represents a paltry amount for Apple, which generated $383 billion in revenue during its last fiscal year ending Sept. 30. Most of the settlement amount — $18.25 million — will be funneled into a fund to compensate victims of Apple’s alleged discrimination. The rest of the money covers the fine that Apple is paying for its hiring practices during the timeframe covered in the settlement.

