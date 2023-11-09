As Hollywood scrambles to get back to work, stars and politicians alike react to strike ending

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2023 1:30 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2023 1:42 pm.

Hollywood jumped into planning mode Thursday at the news of a tentative agreement between striking actors and the major entertainment companies.

After 118 days of most productions shut down and most stars unable to promote projects, publicists, studios and awards strategists went into hyperdrive plotting out how to best use their newly available talent for what’s left of the year — and awards season.

Just hours after the tentative agreement was announced, “The Marvels” star Iman Vellani was already being offered to press for interviews. The Walt Disney Co. movie, which cost over $200 million to produce, opens this weekend with showtimes starting as early as Thursday afternoon. Searchlight Pictures also started actively planning things for Michael Fassbender, who stars in Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins,” out next week.

One of the top priorities for the industry is getting actors back on set, whether for major blockbusters like “Gladiator 2” or “Deadpool 3″ to try to salvage the 2024 movie release calendar that’s already been impacted by the six-month stretch during which writers and actors were striking.

Others were scrambling to kickstart promotion for holiday movie season blockbusters, with Timothée Chalamet now able to talk about “Wonka” and Jason Momoa on the hook for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Both had been announced as the next two “Saturday Night Live” hosts before the agreement was reached.

Awards season strategists will also be looking at schedules as studios and publicists try to make up for lost time in telling the stories of their Oscar and Emmy hopefuls.

Although the agreement still has to be approved by Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists members, there was widespread relief that the standoff would not continue into 2024. President Joe Biden applauded the agreement, saying that “collective bargaining works.”

“When both sides come to the table to negotiate in earnest they can make businesses stronger and allow workers to secure pay and benefits that help them raise families and retire with dignity,” Biden said Thursday. “SAG-AFTRA members will have the final say on this contract, but the sacrifices they’ve made will ensure a better future for them, their families, and all workers who deserve a fair share of the value they helped create.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the tentative agreement “will benefit our economy statewide and kickstart a new wave of exciting projects.”

He added: “I am thankful that we can now get this iconic industry back to work, not only for our writers and actors, but also the more than two million workers who power our world-class entertainment sector.”

Simu Liu, who co-starred in “Barbie,” wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he was proud of “SAG for continuing to fight for the livelihood of every actor.”

“As someone who used to live below the poverty line, hauled ass to auditions and struggled to live, I have experienced firsthand how these things matter,” Lui wrote. “Bravo and see you on set!”

Albert Brooks, also on X, wrote that he could finally tell people to watch the documentary about him. His friend Rob Reiner directed “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life,” which premieres Saturday on HBO and Max.

“I can’t wait for you to see it,” Brooks wrote. “Couldn’t say a word until now!!”

Octavia Spencer wrote on Instagram that she’s “ready to work now that the strike is over” and that she was proud to “stand in solidarity with all SAG members over the last 118 days.”

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson wrote “we’re very back” in her Instagram. Brunson’s writing team had already been back in the room, but the strike’s suspension clears the way for filming.

Some, like Justine Bateman, were a little more cautious.

“Let’s look at the terms first,” she wrote on X.

The holidays will surely be busy for Hollywood’s top actors, especially awards hopefuls. Several contenders have had interim agreements that have allowed stars to do press, like “Priscilla” and “Ferrari,” but others will be starting fresh with their actors hitting the campaign trail including Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein film “Maestro,” with Carey Mulligan, Venice winner “Poor Things,” with Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, TIFF winner “American Fiction, ” with Jeffrey Wright, Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon,” with Joaquin Phoenix, and “The Color Purple.”

Others are already in theaters or streaming but can now play catch-up too like Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” with Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert DeNiro, Alexander Payne’s “ The Holdovers,” with Paul Giamatti, and “ Nyad,” with Annette Bening and Jodie Foster.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder
Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder

Missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Hajtamiri hasn't been seen since disappearing from a Wasaga Beach home in early 2022. An Ontario...

breaking

32m ago

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

7m ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

2m ago

Online gaming operator fined $150K for failing to protect player from massive losses: AGCO
Online gaming operator fined $150K for failing to protect player from massive losses: AGCO

An online gaming operator in Ontario has been hit with a fine of $150,000 for failing to help a player who was flagged as "high-risk" from accruing massive gambling losses, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission...

7m ago

Top Stories

Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder
Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend charged with 1st-degree murder

Missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Hajtamiri hasn't been seen since disappearing from a Wasaga Beach home in early 2022. An Ontario...

breaking

32m ago

Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door
Major delays for thousands at Pearson after passengers mistakenly allowed through wrong door

Thousands of passengers at Pearson International Airport were faced with major delays on Thursday morning after an apparent mistake by an airline staff member. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority...

7m ago

Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end
Crews battling 5-alarm industrial fire in Toronto's west end

Fire crews are on scene battling a large five-alarm industrial fire that broke out in Toronto's west end Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews they responded to the fire at a chrome plating...

2m ago

Online gaming operator fined $150K for failing to protect player from massive losses: AGCO
Online gaming operator fined $150K for failing to protect player from massive losses: AGCO

An online gaming operator in Ontario has been hit with a fine of $150,000 for failing to help a player who was flagged as "high-risk" from accruing massive gambling losses, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard
Man shot and killed near Yonge and Gerrard

A man has been shot and killed in a parking garage near Yonge and Gerrard. Toronto Police say they believe the shooting is targeted. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

5h ago

2:20
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care
Local YMCA no longer offering infant care

Toronto High Park YMCA will no longer offer infant care due to an ECE worker shortage. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on what childcare educators are calling a dire situation.

14h ago

3:10
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall
$36 billion housing plan debated at city hall

Toronto's new plan to build affordable housing needs a massive investment of taxpayer dollars. Mark McAllister reports

19h ago

2:44
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute
GTA bracing for a messy afternoon commute

The greater Toronto area is bracing for what could be a messy afternoon commute on Wednesday. Stella Acquisto explains when the rain will start, and which areas are at risk of wintry-like conditions.

2:09
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam
Man loses nearly $20K in suspected job scam

A man hoping to earn some extra cash ends up losing big money. He’s not alone as similar job scams are sweeping across Canada. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos